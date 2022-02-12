Inside Shahid Kapoor's Weekend As He Basks In The Sun Hearing AP Dhillon Music; Watch

When it comes to fashion for men in India, actor Shahid Kapoor has always left fans astonished with his experimental funky and daring looks. Speaking of which, on Saturday, February 12, the Jersey actor shared a new sun-kissed video of himself making a strong case for a rugged beard look and messy hair. While doing so, the star was also seen enjoying his weekend to the quirky beats of AP Dhillon's Brown Munde.

Shahid Kapoor's messy hair look

Glowing in the sun, the new video sees the Udta Punjab actor flaunting his sleek hair as he enjoys some cool beeze at what appears to be the front yard of his sea-facing house. Clad in a black ganji, the actor flaunts his muscular bicep as he captures himself in the quirky reel. However, what's more appealing was the Jersey actor's quirky caption. He appears to be interested in his followers' opinions as she asked them to pick one from 'Sunny Side Up' or 'Golden Brown'. His latest video shows that the actor is enjoying a happening weekend by just lazying around away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered immense praise and appreciation from his fans. Reacting to the clip, while one asked, "How can someone be so damn cute all the time", many others dropped lovestruck emoticons in the comment section of the post. Check it out here:

Shahid Kapoor on professional front

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being sceptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory. The official announcement of the film was made back in October 2019. Initially, it was scheduled to be released theatrically on August 28, 2020. Now, amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the release date of the film has been postponed.

(Image: Instagram/@ShahidKapoor)