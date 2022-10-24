Inside Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu's Diwali Celebration With Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood stars have decked up for several Diwali parties in the past few days. A day before Diwali 2022, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a get-together for their close family members. Recently, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared glimpses from the Diwali bash as they sent their warm wishes to their fans.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple dropped a series of pictures of them sharing smiles with Kareena and Saif. In the photos, Soha Ali Khan could be seen wearing a yellow-coloured salwar suit, while Kunal Kemmu donned a black kurta pyjama and red jacket. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor twinned in black ethnic outfits.

In the caption, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu wished their fans a happy Diwali. They wrote, "Love light and laughter. Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones happydiwali." The couple's fans showered them with warm wishes as one of them wrote, "What a beautiful pictures Happy Diwali." Another fan wrote, "Happy Diwali to all of you mam."

Soha Ali Khan decorates her home with candles

Diwali is the festival of lights, and Indians celebrate it by lighting diyas and candles and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. On the occasion of Chhoti Diwali, which is observed a day before Diwali, the Rang De Basanti actor lit some candles outside her home. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Lights camera action ! chhotidiwali."

