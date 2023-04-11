Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Sprawling Delhi Home | PHOTOS

Quick links:
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja recently visited Delhi and welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja to their home. From modern chandeliers to sprawling lawn, take a look at their lavish house.
Reportedly, the bungalow is a posh property located on Prithviraj Road and is spread across 3170 square yards.
A huge chandelier was placed above the dining table which gave their dining room a royal touch.
Lotus flowers, rose petals, and mogras along with a silver elephant statue was kept on the table. The decor enhanced the Indian touch of the area.
Sonam's living room has been done aesthetically in tones of white and red. The red cushions fit perfectly with white sofa.
The couple's work space has wooden furnishing. Their work room has a comfortable lounge space along with a computer system.
The Ahujas are big-time sneakerheads and this photo is proof. They have a separate room to keep their sneakers.