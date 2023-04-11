Last Updated:

Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Sprawling Delhi Home | PHOTOS

From modern chandeliers to sprawling lawn, take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's lavish house.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
1/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja recently visited Delhi and welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja to their home. From modern chandeliers to sprawling lawn, take a look at their lavish house.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
2/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

Reportedly, the bungalow is a posh property located on Prithviraj Road and is spread across 3170 square yards. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
3/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

According to the reports, the mansion was bought by the Ahujas for Rs 173 crore in 2015.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
4/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

The Kapoor's dining table was decorated with roses, banana leaves, and coconuts. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
5/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

A huge chandelier was placed above the dining table which gave their dining room a royal touch. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
6/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

Lotus flowers, rose petals, and mogras along with a silver elephant statue was kept on the table. The decor enhanced the Indian touch of the area. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
7/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

Sonam's living room has been done aesthetically in tones of white and red. The red cushions fit perfectly with white sofa. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
8/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

The actress' kitchen follows a subtle and fuss-free aesthetic. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
9/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

The couple, who love to read books, have two huge bookshelves at their Delhi home. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
10/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

Sonam's room has an all-white decor. The finely finished ceiling enhanced its elegance. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
11/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

The couple's work space has wooden furnishing. Their work room has a comfortable lounge space along with a computer system. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
12/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

The Ahujas are big-time sneakerheads and this photo is proof. They have a separate room to keep their sneakers. 

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
13/13
@sonamkapoorahuja/Instagram

Anand and Sonam often spend time in their sprawling lawn. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Rupali Ganguly celebrates birthday with Anupamaa co-stars, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra

Rupali Ganguly celebrates birthday with Anupamaa co-stars, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra
EXO Sehun birthday: All you need to know about the K-pop idol

EXO Sehun birthday: All you need to know about the K-pop idol
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com