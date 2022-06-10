Inside Sonam Kapoor's Lavish Birthday Celebration With Husband Anand Ahuja, Sister Rhea

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja, rang into her 37th birthday on June 9. The actor was showered with love by her husband, friends, family, and fans throughout her day. As the actor is currently residing in London with her husband, she threw a lavish party with a grand feast.

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor seemingly had a great time with her family and friends on her birthday. The actor was joined by her sister Rhea Kapoor and brother-in-law Karan Boolani. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea Kapoor shared some glimpses of Sonam Kapoor's extravagant birthday party.

In one of the videos, Rhea Kapoor could be seen sharing smiles with her elder sister. While she donned a mustard-coloured outfit, the Ranjhana star sported a white comfy dress. The video also featured Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani. Later, Rhea Kapoor gave a sneak peek into a lavish dinner that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja organized. The photo from the party saw a giant dining table with many Indian and European desserts. It also had a huge fruit platter of various exotic varieties.

Anand Ahuja on Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Sonam Kapoor received immense love from her friends and family on her special day. However, one of the sweetest birthday wishes came from her husband, Anand Ahuja. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand Ahuja shared some adorable throwback pictures with Sonam Kapoor. In one of the photos, the couple could be seen taking a walk in a garden while staying close to each other.

Sharing the photos, he penned an emotional note to wish Sonam Kapoor a happy birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my girlfriend, my wife, and this year our baby’s mama. As you are on the verge of motherhood, want to share most valuable lessons you have taught me through your words and actions : (1) the importance of putting full focus & effort in every task we commit to (2) the power of stillness & silence to develop our intuition and use that to guide us in the decisions we make and (3) the value in enjoying on each step, each movement, each sentiment to really make #everydayphenomenal - Happy Birthday to the most special, insightful power."

Image: Insatgram/@rheakapoor/@anandahuja