Inside Sussanne Khan's Birthday: Tejasswi Prakash, Arslan Goni, Karan Kundrra Attend

Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated her birthday on Wednesday in Mumbai. The popular designer hosted a grand birthday bash that was attended by her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni and several other TV celebs including Karishma Tanna, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin and more. On Friday, Sussanne shared some of the glimpses from the party and the 44-year-old looked lovely.

Sharing a short clip on her Instagram handle, Sussanne penned a heartfelt note with the caption, "Here is to a celebration of an epic year in my life.. one that has made me so very very grateful and humbled. Thank you to all these beautiful amazing humans who have surrounded me with Love and the best energy. Here is to my Tribe." She also thanked the designer for her birthday outfit as she added, "P.S @surilyg you are so so talented I love my Coachella 3.0 birthday outfit..felt like an Aztec princess. Absolutely fabulous. Thank you my Suri love u loads."

For her birthday, Sussanne donned a beautiful yellow thigh-length bling skirt with a white crop top which she teamed up with tan boots. The post witnessed several reactions but one that caught everybody's attention was that of her rumoured beau Arslan Goni, who wrote, "The enthusiasm the courage and the love it’s just amazing and then you look amazing."

To wish her 'soul sister' on her special day, Tejasswi Prakash also headed to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the celebration. Both could be seen sharing a warm hug in the first pic, while other pics also had the Prakash posing with her beau Karan Kundrra. She wrote, "With this beautiful soul sister who only keeps getting younger… happy birthday love @suzkr." Take a look at the pictures below:

