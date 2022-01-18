Inside Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar's Perfect Anniversary Getaway; See Pics

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday, January 17, 2022. The couple is currently vacationing in Ranthambore along with their daughter Nitara. While they are enjoying their anniversary getaway, Twinkle Khanna recently gave a few glimpses of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna recently shared a few pictures and videos from her Ranthambore trip. The first video saw a tigress, who they came across, in the national park. The next photos had Akshay Kumar and Nitara exploring a library. In the last video, Nitara could be seen rejoicing while holding Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad which she found in the library. Sharing the glimpses, she wrote, "We spotted a magnificent tigress on the prowl, my book in their library and the right spot to chill. The perfect anniversary getaway at Ranthambhore’s Sher Bagh." Tahira Kashyap reacted to the post and reflected how Nitara was happy to find her mom's book in the library. She commented, "So sweet her pride and excitement ."

Akshay Kumar also shared a video of the tigress he and his family came across in Ranthambore. The actor mentioned how he was delighted to spot the wild animal and it was all he wished to see in the national park. He wrote, "Sone pe suhaga maanga that, ye to usse bhi badh kar ho gaya." "Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that!" he added.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's sweet posts for each other

Twinkle Khanna celebrated 21 years of laughter on her wedding anniversary with the Sooryavanshi actor. She shared a photo with him and revealed a hilarious chat. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’" Her and Akshay Kumar's fans showered them with love in the comment section.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar also shared an adorable picture with Twinkle Khanna. In the caption, he mentioned how their bond is as strong as ever. He wrote, "Twenty-one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her." "Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina," the Bachchan Pandey star added.

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna