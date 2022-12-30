Inside Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Party With Husband Akshay Kumar And Daughter Nitara

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar and kids - Aarav and Nitara, on Thursday. She posted a set of photos from the festivities on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, Twinkle can be seen having a family lunch. While one of the photos features her and Akshay Kumar, the other image is a group picture, featuring Nitara, Aarav, Akshay and the rest of their family and friends.

Sharing the post, Twinkle wrote: "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead." Her caption was accompanied by the hashtag 'The Feast In The Fields.'

Check the post here:

Akshay's birthday wish for Twinkle

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious post on Instagram, wishing his wife a happy birthday.

The actor shared a funny video of Twinkle Khanna singing 'Stayin' Alive' and wrote, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing. And Happy birthday Tina."

Twinkle shared picture with father Rajesh Khanna on her birthday

Sharing the same birthday as her father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle posted a picture from her childhood with her dad, who passed away in 2012.

“A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories,” she captioned the photo.

About Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle made her acting debut with the 1995 film 'Barsaat.' She quit acting following the release of the 2001 film 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.' In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author with her book 'Mrs. Funnybones. She is also the author of 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' and 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.'

She married Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in 2001.