Inside Vidyut Jammwal's B'day Celebrations With Fiance Nandita Mehtani In Egypt

Vidyut Jammwal's birthday celebrations doubled this year as his fiance Nandita Mehtani accompanied him to Egypt, where the actor's shooting for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha. The duo's Instagram is filled with glimpses from Jammwal's birthday celebrations at the pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx, with the actor's similarly designed cake encapsulating the beautiful landscape.

Mehtani uploaded myriad stills from the day on her social media handle, where the duo can be seen strutting amid the pyramids while holding hands. Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal also made an earnest request to all his fans a.k.a ‘JammwaLions’ to plant a sapling and share its picture/ video as a birthday gift.

Vidyut Jammwal clocks his birthday with fiance Nandita Mehtani

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nandita uploaded the pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday My Love..My Life.. Love you @mevidyutjammwal." She can be seen clad in a white high neck top with huge danglers on, while Vidyut looked dapper in an all-black hooded attire. The exquisite birthday cake was an ode to Egypt, with a caramel texture having "Happy Birthday Vidyut" written all over it. Take a look.

Vidyut too uploaded a video right before cutting his birthday cake. In a special tribute to all his fans, the actor said, "Jammwalions, I love you. It would be incomplete if I do not mention you, you're everything to me Happy Birthday Jammwalions, I love you." For the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday to us….Thank you for all the plants…I watched all the videos and saw all the pictures ..

Love you."

Meanwhile, the couple announced their engagement in September. Sharing the news with a picture of the duo rappelling down a 150-meter-high wall, Nandita wrote," Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21,". While speaking to Bollywood Bubble earlier about his partner, Nandita, the Commando star said that it is 'amazing what has been happening with him in life, in every aspect.' He explained that he has accepted the fact that he wanted to just commit to somebody and that he is 'quite happy' about it.

On the work front, he will be seen alongside Shivaleeka Oberoi in the action thriller Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha. He was last seen in Sanak: Hope Under Siege alongside Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NANDITAMAHTANI)