Insider Gives Shocking Testimony, Claims ‘top Actors Get Drugs Through Junior Artists’

As the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case gets bigger, an insider on Wednesday revealed sensational details. The man who has helped agencies to track links to drug cartels spoke exclusively to Republic claiming that the top actors procure drugs from junior artists.

"The junior artist collects drugs for the senior artist thinking that this will help them professionally. However, finding suppliers is not difficult since Bombay is such a huge place. Cocaine is, however, not available since flights are suspended," the insider said.

Furthermore, the insider claimed that maximum people in Bollywood use drugs.

"Maximum people in Bollywood are taking it. I can’t name builders and politicians. It's secretive work. The SIM card is dismantled after use. There are many things that are hidden and now things are opening," he added

Earlier in the day, Republic TV stung a drug peddler who admitted that he can 'arrange' cannabis, marijuana, 'white stuff', MD, cocaine, and other drugs if he is informed 'an hour before'. The drug peddler who is stung also says that a Bollywood actress had come to them for drugs for her party. He also assures that he will get 'whatever drug is needed' while warning Republic TV's under-cover reporter to not 'get him involved in any matter'.

Showik's drug chats come to the fore

After the NCB on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has "links" with its probe in the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of Sushant, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Zaid has revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Earlier, the sources said had said that Zaid knew Showik and supplied drugs to him but as per the latest inputs, Basit was a middleman and has been detained.

Moreover, in a big revelation, Showik's drug chat has also come to the fore and NCB sources have confirmed that the agency has found strong evidence of how he used to talk to drug peddlers. It was Showik who introduced Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda to the drug peddlers, CDR and chats show, as per sources.

NCB to summon Rhea and Showik

Meanwhile, Zaid will be produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning. The agency last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report even stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant. READ: Shruti Modi's lawyer says drug named 'AK 47' discussed by Sushant's driver, cook

