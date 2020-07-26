Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone And Other Bollywood Celebs' Social Media Tales From This Week

Bollywood celebrities this week have had a gala time on social media and have shared several new updates about their day-to-day happenings. From major announcements to quirky behind-the-scenes snippets, the stars have posted amazing content on their pages. Here is an overview of a few Bollywood celebrities and the updates of their latest posts on social media platforms.

Social media activity of Bollywood celebs from this week

Taapsee Pannu

The Thappad actor took to Instagram to share an amazing artwork created by an artist. The actor did so and announced the arrival of her film on television. Thappad was received several praises from fans and critics alike for its strong messaging portrayed in the film. In the post, Taapsee Pannu can be seen in an animated avatar and the different character transitions she goes through in the film. As the video plays, the style of Taapsee's character changes to reflect her different looks throughout the film. Fans were quite pleased with this unique artwork and praised the artist along with Taapsee for choosing a rather unique way to announce the arrival of her film on television.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have been working on a new project which goes by the name of Phone Bhoot. From the recent posts shared by Katrina, the film appears to be a horror-comedy as the actor seem to be having a gala time on set.

A video was shared by Katrina Kaif in which Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are having an absolute ball on the set. The actors can be seen preparing for a photoshoot as they go through several props which were kept on the set. As the video progresses, Katrina can be seen laughing and enjoying the little banter around the set. Later on, the trio manages to have fun and click some amazing shots while posing mid-air from time to time.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to post an amazing picture of himself. The actor can be seen wearing a white shirt along with relaxed pants as he lay on the floor reading his book. The actor shared the picture along with the caption in which he hinted at his upcoming characters.

The actor wrote that he is a rapper thus referencing his amazing role of MC Sher from Gully boy. Then Siddhant went on to call himself a con artist, referring to his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 in which he will most likely play a con artist as per the premise of the first film. Then the actor wrote ghostbuster, which perhaps may be in reference to his another upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The pictures and snippets of Phone Bhoot were released not too long ago and Siddhant can be seen in the frame along with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff has cemented his place in Bollywood and has gone on to become one of the most loved actors. The actor has also ventured into several short films. The actor has starred in a number of quality-driven short films in which his acting capabilities were praised. Hence Jackie Shroff announced the arrival of his next short film titled Paath. The actor shared the trailer of the film and fans expressed their excitement to watch it as soon as possible.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She is known for her frequent posts and thus the actor has a huge number of followers. Recently, in a rather quirky way, Sunny Leone posted a video which was covered in heart-shaped frames. The actor looked amazed as she posed beside a lizard. Her caption provided an explanation for the pose as Sunny mentions that she and the lizard meditated together in the morning.

