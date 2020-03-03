Do You Know Akshaye Khanna Was Once Late To A Shoot Because He Overslept?

Akshaye Khanna is a Bollywood actor who has starred in movies like Humraz, Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Border and many more. He was seen alongside Richa Chadha in the movie Section 375 which earned him a lot of praises. The actor had appeared on the second season of the popular chat show, Koffee with Karan and audience got to know some interesting facts about him.

Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor are close friends

On Koffee with Karan, it was revealed that Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna are very close friends which is not known to many. When he asked the duo how did their friendship happen, Akshay said from his side it was "respect” for Anil. Also, he reportedly said that working together on Gandhi My Father brought the two actors together which strengthened their friendship. Anil Kapoor mentioned that however, it started with the movie Taal for him.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna Starrer Sab Kushal Mangal Receives Mix Reviews From The Audiences

Akshaye Khanna is an honest actor

Anil Kapoor was waiting on the sets of Taal for Akshaye Khanna but he was late. He kept waiting for a long time before Akshay entered “casually” and apologised for oversleeping. Anil was impressed with his honesty. Even Karan Johar found Akshaye Khanna’s honest nature impressive that instead of making up an excuse about being ill, the latter confessed the real reason.

Also Read: I'm A Commercial Actor: Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna is very straightforward

Anil Kapoor mentioned in the show that Akshaye Khanna is also very straightforward. In fact, the actor is almost scared about what will Akshay say next. Anil reportedly said that Akshay is not one of the double-faced people in Bollywood. He however added that Akshay's straightforwardness comes at a price and that he is straightforward to the point of being scary.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna Says Vinod Khanna Joining Osho Was 'impossible' To Understand As 5-year-old

Akshaye Khanna dated Tara Sharma

On Koffee with Karan season 2, Akshaye Khanna accepted his relationship with Tara Sharma. Tara had shot to fame with the 2003 release Saaya. She and Akshay were in a serious relationship too as the latter confessed on the show.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna Kept Wanting To Hear The Story Of Sab Kushal Mangal Over And Over Again

Akshaye Khanna is temperamental

In the same episode, Anil Kapoor revealed that Akshay is indeed temperamental. Anil Kapoor added that only someone close to him would understand that Akshay does not mean to be so. Anil also suggested that Akshay should be a more “people’s person” and interact with everyone.

Also Read: All About Akshaye Khanna's Lifestyle And Career In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.