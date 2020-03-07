Kangana Ranaut's 'Woh Lamhe!': Don't Miss These Interesting Trivia About The Movie

The movie Woh Lamhe turned out to be a turning point in Kangana Ranaut's life. She was critically appraised for her portrayal of a troubled actress in the film. Kangana's acting prowess can be well observed in this movie directed by Mohit Suri. Woh Lamhe starred Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. Read on to know some interesting trivia about the movie.

Kangana's character in the film is said to be based on Parveen Babi's life

Kangana's character in the film Woh Lamhe named Sana Azim is said to be based on the sensational yesteryear actress Parveen Babi. The movie is said to have depicted Sana Azim's trouble with insecurity and depression and how she succumbed to her illness in the later years of her life. Sana Azim was shown to be suffering from schizophrenia just like Parveen Babi.

Woh Lamhe was Mahesh Bhatt's tribute to Parveen Babi

The Mohit Suri directed movie was actually written by Mahesh Bhatt. He said that Woh Lamhe was a tribute to all the moments he spent with his ex-girlfriend Parveen Babi. This is why the movie was named as Woh Lamhe which translated to "Those moments". The movie is said to be based on Bhatt's extramarital affair with established actress Parveen Babi. After the demise of Parveen Babi, many film directors and writers have taken inspiration from this real-life event to portray a story on screen.

Kangana Ranaut and Shiny Ahuja's second hit film together

Kangana Ranaut debuted with the hit movie Gangster, after which she starred in her second movie with Shiny Ahuja. Both the movies worked well for the actors and were well received by the audience as well as the critics for its screenplay and the hit songs.

Woh Lamhe was Mahesh Bhatt's last tribute to Parveen Babi

Allegedly, the movie Woh Lamhe is said to be the last movie which he has written or directed as a tribute to his ex-girlfriend Parveen Babi. He had earlier directed the movie 'Arth' as a semi-autobiography about his affair with Babi.

