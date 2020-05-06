Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raman Raghav 2.0' Was Shot In 20 Days? Know More Interesting Facts

Raman Raghav 2.0, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, narrates the tale of a psycho killer who finds lucrative reasons for committing a murder. The thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap released amid positive reviews. Raman Raghav 2.0 was bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena under the banner Phantom Films. The thriller was reported to be inspired by the life of serial killer Raman Raghav, who was active during the 60s. Here are some interesting facts about the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal starrer.

Interesting facts about Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 was made on a shoestring budget of Rs. 3.5 crores, revealed a media report. Following this, the Anurag Kashyap directorial was shot in 20 days, a feat that is rare in Bollywood.

Reportedly, playing the role of psycho killer took a toll on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's health, reason of which, the actor was admitted to hospital thrice. A media report claims that Nawazuddin Siddiqui used to blabber his dialogues from the movie while he was unconscious too.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of a drug addict Police Officer in the film, who keeps on snorting drugs throughout the film. Reportedly, the makers of Raman Raghav 2.0 prepared a special powder made out of Glucon-D and Corn Starch, which Vicky used to inhale during the shoot to get into the skin of the character.

Raman Raghav 2.0 was inspired by serial killer Raman Raghav. Interestingly, the Anurag Kashyap directorial was inspired by a short-film Sriram Raghavan released in 1991. The Sriram Raghavan directorial was titled Raman Raghav, A City, A Killer.

Raman Raghav 2.0 premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, Raman Raghav 2.0 was Anurag Kashyap's third movie to premiere in the Directors' Fortnight section.

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy. Thereafter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in an array of films. He has Nikhil Allug's The Maya Tape and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, among others.

