International Dance Day 2021 - Iconic Bollywood Dance Songs Through The Decades

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dance, organised by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The celebration takes place every year on April 29, which is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. On the occasion of International Dance Day 2021, here are some iconic Bollywood dance songs one should not miss.

List of iconic Bollywood dance songs through the decades

1. Yaara O Yaara Milna Hamara

The song is from the movie Jeet. The song features Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor and is sung by Vinod Rathod. The music video of the song was directed by Nadeem-Shravan while the lyrics of the song were penned down by Sameer.

2. Ole Ole

The song is from the Bollywood movie Yeh Dillagi and features Saif Ali Khan in the upbeat song. The chorus of the song is now one of the most iconic chorus in Bollywood. The song was remade for the movie Jawaani Jaaneman that also featured Saif Ali Khan. Kown as Ole Ole 2.0, here is a look at the 2020 song -

3. Yeh Mera Dil

The song is one of the most iconic songs featuring the legendary Helen. The song is from the 1978 movie Don featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and features the amazing dancing skills of the veteran actress.

4. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, another one of the most iconic dance numbers by Helen, is recognised as the finest music of the 70s era of cinema. The music video back then gave the audience unique and never-seen-before visuals of an actor dancing in an animal cage that became the folklore of Hindi cinema. Even the chorus of “Monica, O My Darling”, everything was new and iconic about the song. The song was sung by legendary singers Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. It was composed by R.D. Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri

5. Ek Do Teen

Ek Do Teen featuring Madhuri Dixit from the movie Tezaab remains one of the most iconic songs in Bollywood that created a major impact among the audience. Madhuri Dixit's upbeat moves got the audience's attention and the actress was lauded for her dancing skills. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik.

6. Disco Dancer

The song is one of the most iconic songs of Bollywood featuring the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. The hook step of the song became quite popular then and has achieved cult status over the years. The song is sung by Bappi Lahiri for the movie Disco Dancer.

7. Dola Re Dola

The song from the movie Devdas was a treat for fans as they got to see the iconic duo of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai matching steps. The hook step of the song remains one of the most popular dance steps. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Krishnamurthy and showed off the impeccable dance skills of both actresses.

8. Tamma Tamma and Tamma Tamma Again

The song is one of the most popular Bollywood songs featuring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit from the movie Thanedaar. The music video featured an energetic and upbeat choreography. The song was remixed and the new version featured Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt for the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

9. Saat Samundar Paar

Saat Samundar Par is a song from the 1992 movie Vishwatma starring Sunny Deol, Chunky Pandey, Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Bharti. The music was composed by Viju Shah and the lyrics of the song were penned by Anand Bakshi while the song was sung by Sadhana Sargam.

10. Chhaiya Chhaiya

The famous dance number is from the 1998 Bollywood film Dil Se. The song was composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman, was written by the famous lyricist Gulzar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. The song quickly became popular upon the film’s release, and the music video, directed by Mani Ratnam has since then gained cult status. Malaika Arora gained widespread popularity after featuring in the music video of the song.

