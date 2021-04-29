International Dance Day: Jamie Lever Shares Unseen Stills From Her Performances

Veteran comedian and actor Johnny Lever's daughter, Jamie Lever, recently shared a post on her Instagram handle on the occasion of International Dance Day (2021). Daughter of a legendary comedian, Jamie Lever is a comedian herself and has hosted several shows. The comedian shared a few photos and videos of herself on her handle all related to dance.

In one photo, Jamie can be seen wearing a wig and looking like one of the characters her father played in a movie. In one of the videos, she can be seen dancing with her brother, Jesse Lever. In the second video, Jamie can be seen busting some moves with her girl gang who are all performing the same steps. In another video, Jamie can be seen at an event wearing a gown, while dancing in her seat.

The comedian also shared an extremely funny video of a man, who can be seen hilariously dancing at a local celebration. Jamie also shared pictures of herself, all in dance poses or photos taken mid dancing, in celebration of International Dance Day (2021). She shared the post with the caption, "#internationaldanceday Life is better when you dance". Take a look at Jamie Lever's Instagram post below.

What is International Dance Day?

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dance, created by the ITI, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The event takes place every year on April 29, which is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. The intention of the event is to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, cross all political, cultural and ethnic barriers, and bring people together with a common language - dance.

Jamie Lever and Jesse Lever dance for Netflix

Speaking of dancing, Jamie and Jesse Lever recently featured on Netflix India's official Instagram account as they dance to the hilarious tune of "Tudum", which is the sound that is heard when any movie or tv show produced by Netflix begins. The two can be seen dancing in perfect sync and being hilarious at the same time. Netflix shared the video with the caption, "@its_jamielever and @jesse_lever can't stop rewatching their favourites and we can't stop watching them dance. #Tudum". Take a look at the post below.

