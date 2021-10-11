International Day Of The Girl Child 2021: Manushi Chhillar Urges Girls To Express Freely

Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar has been vocal about equal rights for girls ever since she was crowned Miss World 2017. On the International Day of the Girl Child, she urged everyone to take a pledge to make the world a better place for all girls across the globe.



Taking to Instagram, Manushi shared a picture of herself wherein she can be seen sitting in front of her hand-painted portrait of a girl. “Here’s to the strongest of them all! The girls! Let’s celebrate each day as ours. Let’s pledge to make it a better place for all girls across this world. I have painted this as a sign of my love to the girl gang, to say that we are all united as one!"

She also urged girls on the internet to freely express how they feel being a girl child and how they would like to be vocal for their rights.."I would love to see what you feel about being a girl or about women this #InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild and see your work of art on my Instagram stories. Use #InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild and tag me on your stories”, she added.

Manushi spearheads Project Shakti, a non-profit organisation aimed at educating girls about menstrual hygiene. She has also been associated with several UNICEF campaigns. On International Day of the Girl Child which is an international observance day declared by the United Nations, she is using social media to create awareness about the need to be vocal about the rights of the girl child.

According to ANI, Manushi said, “I feel it is important for men and women to be vocal about the rights of girls. It is a fact that women have to work harder to get to where they eventually reach. Women have to take the power in their own hands and shape the perception of how a girl should view herself. It’s a world full of opportunities and stereotypes only act as shackles for a better future and a better life. It is time to shatter those stereotypes.”

Manushi Chhillar on work front

In terms of work, Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' project, Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Based on Prithviraj Raso, an epic poem composed in Braj Bhasha language, she will star alongside Akshay Kumar, who will portray the titular role Prithviraj.



Apart from it, the actor has signed a three-film deal contract with Yash Raj Films. Her second film is titled The Great Indian Family, a comedy film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, where she will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal.

(With inputs from ANI)