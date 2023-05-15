Last Updated:

International Families Day: Meet Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt's Families

On the occassion of International Families Day, take a look at the families of various Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others.

Shreya Pandey
Amitabh Bachchan
1/10
Image:@amitabhbachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan posed with his entire family on the occasion of Diwali. In the picture, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Araadhaya, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda can also be seen. 

Alia Bhatt
2/10
Image:@aliabhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed with their family at their wedding. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor are in the photo. Alia's sister, Shaheen & her parents are also present. 

Kareena Kapoor
3/10
Image:@kareenakapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor poses with her family. She posed with her husband Saif and children. In another photo, she posed with her sisters-in-law, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan.

Priyanka Chopra
4/10
Image:@priyanka/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra posed with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She also posed with her in-laws in a picture from their wedding shared by Denise Jona, the mother of Nick Jonas.

Anushka Sharma
5/10
Image:@anushkasharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma, her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika make for a picture-perfect family. 

Katrina Kaif
6/10
Image:@vickykaushal/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shared pictures with her husband, Vicky Kaushal and her mother-in-law. 

Arjun Kapoor
7/10
Image:@anshulakpoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and his family are full of actors. In a picture posted by the actor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and others strike a pose 

Deepika Padukone
8/10
Image:@deepikapadukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh make for a picture-perfect couple. The couple tied the knot in 2018. 

Kajol
9/10
Image:@kajol/Instagram

Actor Kajol also posed with her husband, Ajay Devgn, and children. The couple are parents to a daughter Nysaa Devgan and a son Yug. 

Karisma Kapoor
10/10
Image:@karisma/Instagram

Actor Karisma Kapoor often posts pictures with her family. The Kapoor family consists of Kareena, Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others. 

