International Families Day: Meet Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt's Families

Amitabh Bachchan posed with his entire family on the occasion of Diwali. In the picture, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Araadhaya, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda can also be seen.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed with their family at their wedding. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor are in the photo. Alia's sister, Shaheen & her parents are also present.
Kareena Kapoor poses with her family. She posed with her husband Saif and children. In another photo, she posed with her sisters-in-law, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan.
Priyanka Chopra posed with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She also posed with her in-laws in a picture from their wedding shared by Denise Jona, the mother of Nick Jonas.
Anushka Sharma, her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika make for a picture-perfect family.
Arjun Kapoor and his family are full of actors. In a picture posted by the actor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and others strike a pose
Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh make for a picture-perfect couple. The couple tied the knot in 2018.
Actor Kajol also posed with her husband, Ajay Devgn, and children. The couple are parents to a daughter Nysaa Devgan and a son Yug.