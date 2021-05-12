International Nurses Day: Abhishek Bachchan Hails Nursing Staff's 'spirit' To Fight COVID

On International Nurses Day, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and saluted the essential healthcare workers who are at the forefront in the fight against the deadly virus that had struck the country hard last year. Abhishek expressed his sincere gratitude to the nursing staff of the country and how they have been working relentlessly to serve society by risking their life.

Abhishek Bachchan on International nurses day

Abhishek shared a gratitude video that showed doctors and nurses sharing their stories of help amid the ongoing pandemic. Some explained the hard situations where they went out extra miles to help the people while the others narrated how they worked day and night to cure people and sympathized with their miseries. While captioning the video, the actor hailed the ‘undying spirits’ of the medical and healthcare professional amid the pandemic to treat people and cure them of the virus.

“The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We'll always be indebted to you all,” he wrote. Apart from Abhishek, scores of other stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, and more also extended their wishes on the special day and thanked the nurses for all their selfless efforts to help people and government authorities to curb the spread with their help.

According to the official website of WHO (World Health Organisation), 2021 has been designated as the International Year of Health and Care Workers (YHCW) in appreciation and gratitude for their unwavering dedication in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO has launching a year-long campaign, under the theme – Protect. Invest. Together. It highlights the urgent need to invest in health workers for shared dividends in health, jobs, economic opportunity, and equity.

COVID-19 tally in India

India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 12. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 2,33,40,938.

(Image credit: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN/ Facebook/ PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.