International Tiger Day: Dia Mirza Pens Strong Note Pledging To Protect Tiger Habitats

Being the national animal of India, the tiger holds special significance in the country. As the world celebrates Tiger Day on Thursday, July 29, the importance of the species' conservation and love for the animal became a talking point. Even some celebrities of the film industry expressed their thoughts on the event, and one among them was Dia Mirza. The actor highlighted the efforts she had taken in protecting the 'big cat ' while saluting the efforts carried out by wildlife lovers to protect tigers.

Dia Mirza on International Tiger Day

Dia Mirza has been a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations and she has been involved in numerous initiatives towards climate change, wildlife protection and more. Sharing pictures of tigers, the actor saluted all the 'protectors of our wild' and praised them for dedicating their lives for the tigers and the forests.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star added that without their efforts, it would not have been possible to have 70 percent of the world's wild tigers in India. She also pledged to protect tiger habitats and support the guardians of Wild India.

This #GlobalTigerDay salute to all our the protectors of our #Wild. They dedicate their lives to our #BigCats and forests 🐯🙏🏻🌏 Without them we would not have 70% of the world’s wild #Tigers in India. Pledge to protect Tiger habitats and support the guardians of #WildIndia 🌳 pic.twitter.com/gVJNeDUvfQ — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 29, 2021

Giving details of her personal contribution, she wrote that it was with 'great joy' that she planted 8000 indigenous trees on the buffers of Tiger habitats. She also supported organisations that worked to protect wildlife. Dia also hoped that everyone finds ways to be a part of 'Generation Restoration' and 'act for nature.'

Over the years i have taken great joy in planting 8000 indigenous trees on the buffers of Tiger habitat and supported organisations that work to protect our wildlife. Hope we can all find ways to be a part of #GenerationRestoration and act #ForNature 🦚💧🌱#GlobalTigerDay — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 29, 2021

Posting a video of tigers, she stated that in protecting tigers, one was securing lives and well-being. She added that these forests were birthing grounds for 300 rivers in India, so human being's survivals depended on tiger forests as it provided water, employment opportunities, mitigation of climate change and more.

Nearly 300 Indian Rivers originate from Tiger Reserves. India has highlighted economic, social, cultural and spiritual benefits offered by tiger reserves to common man. This includes clean drinking water, employment opportunities, mitigation of climate change amongst others. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 29, 2021

PM Modi's post on Tiger's Day

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to wildlife lovers, who were passionate about tiger conservation. The leader reiterated the nation's commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems. He also expressed his delight at the doubling of the tiger population, four years ahead of St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation and in involvement of local communities in tiger consersvation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.