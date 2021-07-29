'International Tiger Day’: Randeep Hooda Emphasises On The Importance Of Saving Tigers

Randeep Hooda is one of the prolific actors in the entertainment industry best known for his spectacular performance in a variety of movies. Not many people know that the actor is also a wildlife conservationist who frequently expresses his concern about the wildlife-human conflict. Hence, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, the actor spread awareness about how people needed to save tigers with some ‘non-exploitative economic benefits’ and not some ‘fancy-schmancy resort.’

Randeep Hooda on International Tiger Day 2021

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Randeep Hooda called out a popular misconception among people that tigers belonged to the government and stressed the need to mobilise local people in order to keep them away from the national animal of the country. Speaking about the special day, he stated how it served as a reminder and homage to this great creation of nature and added how it was a great day to rehash the conversation around tigers and their importance in the ecosystems in the country. Referring to tigers as ‘an umbrella over millions of species of flora and fauna’, he stated how development was destroying their habitat leaving them vulnerable. Adding to it, Randeep Hooda also revealed how the population, infrastructure, trains, and cars were growing faster and were causing more and more accidents where they end up dead.

Trying to encourage people to stop talking to the converted and look at the bigger picture, he stated that we had to go wider by reaching out to people who were actually in direct contact with the tigers and sensitise them. He also revealed that there were a lot of conflicts that tigers belong to the government since the officials come to rescue them and stated that ‘Tiger belongs to everybody’.

Randeep Hooda further revealed how there had been instances when someone said that they’d built a road but it was later learned that it went through a tiger reserve. He even spoke about the environmental policy and how rules and laws were being diluted due to changing circumstances. Furthermore, while speaking about his efforts in this direction, he stated that he had tried his level best to not just be a social media activist who was more interested in what people like or forming a group of people who keep congratulating each other about the great things they write about. Stating further, he mentioned how he tries to support people who were actually doing the ground-level work as his aim was to do more ground-level work in awareness, in raising money, and raising resources. To conclude, he reminded people about how it was their responsibility to save tigers rather than just leaving it all on the government.

IMAGE: RANDEEP HOODA INSTAGRAM

