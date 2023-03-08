International Women's Day 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi-Queen; 7 Women-centric Films To Watch

Gone are the times when Bollywood was dominated solely by men. Women's characters have evolved in recent times and have made significant progress in the industry. On the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, here is a list of seven women-centric films that not only had a successful run at the box office but also gave an important message to society.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. She played the character of a young woman from Gujarat who later became a Mafia queen of Kamathipura. Despite being a victim of circumstance, she made a place for herself in society.

Kahaani

Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The story focuses on a pregnant woman who searched for her missing husband in Kolkata.

Mary Kom

The movie is a biopic of legendary boxer Mary Kom. The movie shows her journey from being a village girl to becoming a national champion. The movie featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Queen

Kangana Ranaut portrayed the role of an Indian girl who decides to go on her honeymoon alone after her fiance called off their wedding. The movie Queen focuses on the message: 'You are your own happiness.'

English Vinglish

Late actress Sridevi played the role of a typical homemaker who overcomes her weaknesses in the film English Vinglish.

Pink

The film Pink focuses on delivering a powerful message to society stating that when a woman refuses to do something, it should be accepted and respected. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a lawyer who fights for women caught in a legal battle against powerful men from influential families. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Neerja

The film Neerja is a biopic of a 23-year-old girl Neerja Bhanot who was a flight attendant. Her courage helped her in saving several lives when the Pam Am Flight 73 was hijacked. Sonam Kapoor played the lead role.