International Women's Day 2023: Piku, Jab We Met, Raazi; 7 Films With Strong Female Leads

The world is observing International Women's Day today (March 8). On this special occasion, take a look at seven films with strong female leads.

Piku

Deepika Padukone's performance in the film Piku is touted to be her best performance yet. The movie revolves around a woman named Piku Banerjee and her father who struggled with his bowel movements. Padukone showed off her independent, moody yeh caring side in the film.

Highway

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Highway featured Alia Bhatt in a key role. She portrayed the role of Veera Tripathi, a Delhi girl who gets kidnapped.

Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor played the role of Geet, a girl from Bhatinda in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. The character's love for herself and her filter-less dialogues became everyone's favourite after the film hit the theatres.

Raazi

Meghna Gulzar's directorial Raazi revolves around the true story of Sehmat Khan who was married off to a family in Pakistan so she could act as a spy for RAW. The movie starred Alia Bhatt.

Thappad

The film Thappad is about Taapsee Pannu's character Amrita, whose perfect life was shattered after her husband slaps her in front of everyone at the party.

Dear Zindagi

Directed by Gauri Shinde, Alia Bhatt played the role of Kaira, a young cinematographer. She was disheartened by the circumstances of both her personal and professional life. Her character highlighted the important message stating 'It's okay to be not okay.'

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Alankrita Srivastava's directorial Lipstick Under My Burkha touched the lives of four women as they go on in search of freedom. The movie's lead role Ratna Pathak Shah's character showed the forgotten and denied desires of a middle-aged woman.