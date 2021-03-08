International Women's Day: From Vaani Kapoor To Esha Deol, Celebs Share Wishes

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8. The day celebrates the achievements of women, focuses on gender equality and creates awareness about women-related causes. The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 is "Choose To Challenge", indicating that a challenged world is an alert world altogether. Check out these beautiful wishes shared by Bollywood celebrities.

International Women's Day wishes

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor shared a post on Women's Day. She captioned her post adding a quote by Oprah Winfrey, "You have to know what sparks the light in you so that you, in your own way can illuminate the world - Oprah Winfrey". Take a look.

Pranutan

Pranutan shared an artistic video along with a caption stating, "you always got you #happyinternationalwomensday". Check out her video post for Women's Day.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat shared a beautiful pic of herself in Indian attire. She also added a quote by Michelle Obama along with her Women's Day wish. She wrote, "There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish - Michelle Obama Happy Women’s day."

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared an elaborate post on Women's Day. She wrote - "This Women’s Day let’s accept and celebrate all definitions of what makes us beautiful with @nykaabeauty @mynykaa’s #IMMyBeautiful and navigate through our relationship with beauty to celebrate all the imperfections that make us perfect and beautiful! There’s no wrong or right when it comes to your self-image, the only thing that matters is to love yourself and do what makes you feel confident Happy Women’s Day to all."

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu shared a quote with all her fans. She wrote, "Happy Women’s Day to all the magical women #happywomensday".

Esha Deol

Esha Deol penned an elaborate post wishing all her fans on Women's Day. She wrote, "The strength of a woman lies in her dignity & willpower of the way she holds herself & her entire family together....playing different roles as a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother & a working woman .... I believe it’s in the way she handles each treasured relationship of hers with so much love & care, effortlessly multitasking and yet most importantly looking after herself & keeping her body, mind and soul intact & healthy.

This is what every woman does & that’s why we are “ superwoman” setting an example for our future generations! Our daughters to follow in our footsteps & our sons to look up to & respect every woman out there. So here’s to us ladies ..... not just today but every day #happywomansday ! #gratitude to all the women who have been such strong support to me always. Remember it’s that scent of a woman that trails forever!"

Soha Ali Khan

Actor Soha Ali Khan also penned a long message dedicated to her fans on Women's Day. She captioned her post with a video of herself talking about strong women in all aspects of life. She wrote - "Today is Women’s Day. As the mother of a daughter, I have a big responsibility to bring her up well so that she becomes a strong woman tomorrow. One way I do that is by constantly instilling confidence in her through positive affirmations. Letting her know that she is perfect exactly the way she is. That she can do anything and be anything. ITC Vivel is sharing a similar message in their lovely video this women’s day, which I am sharing in my next post."

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared her wish to all her fans and followers on the occasion of Women's Day. She wrote - "Wishing you all a very Happy Women’s Day!"

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi shared a pic of himself along with his wife Neha Dhupia on Women's Day. He added a funny twist to his message. He wrote - "Today and everyday @nehadhupia #womensday. ps : Mool mantra is "ek chup sau (100)sukh"".

Sharad Kelkar

Actor Sharad Kelkar also shared his wishes for all his fans. On Women's Day, he wrote - "Happy Women's Day to all. Here are the sources of my strength who inspired me in each and every way. Thankful to God to have these wonderful women in my life.

@keertikelkar'.

Promo Image credits: Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Deol Instagram

