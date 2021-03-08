International Women's Day: Juhi Chawla Re-shares Video With 'same Message Now & Forever'

International Women's Day is observed annually on March 8. It is an important day of the year to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about equality, and fundraise for female-focused charities. Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla reshared a clip from the time she was invited to speak on Women empowerment.

Juhi Chawla's message on Women's Day 2021

Juhi Chawla's video on Women's Day 2021 has an important message behind the term women empowerment. In the video shared by Juhi, she can be seen saying, "Women empowerment day. I think empowerment doesn't come from the world or the opportunities around you or anything around you. I think we are all born with it. Just be truthful to who we really are, because that sets you completely free." She captioned the clip saying, "The same message, then, now & forever. Happy Women's Day. #WomensDay". Take a look at the post as well as the reactions left by fans and followers below.

Image credits: Juhi Chawla Instagram

Juhi Chawla on the work front

Juhi Chawla started her career in Hindi cinema after winning the Miss India beauty pageant in 1984. The actor has starred in many popular movies like Darr, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Ishq to name a few.

Juhi Chawla who was last seen in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is all set to feature in the upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen opposite late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film is a directorial debut of Hitesh Bhatia and is a light-hearted love story. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures. The movie would be the last film of Rishi Kapoor to be released in theatres.

Recently, it was announced that actor Paresh Rawal would complete the remaining portions of the Rishi Kapoor's role in the film. Rishi Kapoor had worked with Juhi Chawla in many hit films earlier including films like Bol Radha Bol, Saajan Ka Ghar, Rishta Ho To Aisa, Ghar Ki Ijaazat, and Eena Meena Deeka etc.

PARESH RAWAL TO COMPLETE RISHI KAPOOR'S PORTIONS... Since the shoot of #RishiKapoor's last film #SharmajiNamkeen is pending, #PareshRawal has agreed to complete the remainder of the film *in the same role*... The film will release on 4 Sept 2021, #RishiKapoor's birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/Gf3AuE9mQV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2021

