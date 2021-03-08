International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut Shares Pic With Her 'favourite Women'

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and penned adorable wishes for the powerful ladies in her house on International Women’s Day. Kangana shared a series of pictures with her “favourite women” that includes her mother, sister Rangoli, and her sister-in-law Ritu while wishing all on the joyous occasion.

Kangana Ranaut's wishes on International Women's Day

Sharing the beautiful pictures from her brother’s wedding in Udaipur last year, the actress wrote, “Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day.” The actress who recently wrapped up the Mumbai shooting schedule of her upcoming film Tejas, was on cloud nine after her National Award-winning film Queen clocked 7 years of its release recently. The film that brought her fame, name, and recognition in the industry, had also given the actress second thoughts after returning to India and taking up filmmaking in the United States of America.

Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZSHYAikynd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021

On the special day, Kangana shared an anecdote with fans and wrote that it was after 'almost a decade long struggle’ where she was told that she was too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, with curly hair and a vulnerable voice being termed as the factors, that she signed Queen. The Tanu Weds Manu star claimed that she thought that the movie won’t release at all, and signed it 'for the money' as she wanted to do a film school course. Kangana then wrote that she went to New York to study screenwriting and even directed a small film in California when she was 24, which gave her a ‘breakthrough in Hollywood’.

After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont) https://t.co/bOnicdmKet — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

In the film, the Tanu Weds Manu had essayed the role of a simple Delhi girl, who sets off for a solo honeymoon to Paris after her would-be refuses to marry her, and then discovering herself on the journey. The film, after a slow start, smashed all box office records and witnessed a great footfall. Meanwhile, the actress is looking forward to the release of her next film Thalaivi where she will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is set to release on April 23. Apart from this, she will next be seen in an action avatar in Dhakaad which is helmed by Rajneesh Ghai.

