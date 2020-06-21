Yoga Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma & Milind Soman Advocate Peace And Wellness

Bollywood stars have voiced their messages of love, peace, physical and mental well being on the occasion of International Yoga day on June 21. Actors Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Milind Soman have weighed in on the importance of yoga by highlighting the need for love and harmony in the world.

Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma agree that "Yoga teaches us lessons of discipline and restraint.. and yoga doesn't confine us but liberates us so we can see every living being in the universe with love and peace. Let's spread this message by initiating the habit of practicing yoga."

Fitness enthusiast actor-model Milind Soman also spoke about the need for mental fitness along with the physical.

He said, "Every battle in life is won with physical strength and mental balance. Only when our body and mind are healthy, will we fight physical illnesses, mental stress, and any kind of virus. To achieve that, the most effective weapon is Yoga."

Yoga Day 2020

Amid the global lockdown and social distancing norms followed around the globe due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the 6th International Yoga Day would be celebrated virtually. India currently is under extended lockdown till June 30 as the cuntry reels with increasing Coronavirus cases. India's current COVID tally is at 3,95,048 cases with 12,948 fatalities.

What is Yoga Day?

The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day was first suggested by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in his 2014 UNGA speech. Followed by the propositions, the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

First Yoga Day celebrations

International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015, and was observed in New Delhi. In 2015, the Ministry of AYUSH helped set up the event that included PM Modi, several dignitaries that arrived from about 84 countries and around 35, 985 people gathered at Rajpath, New Delhi to celebrate the day. Around 21 yoga asanas were performed for about 35 minutes.

