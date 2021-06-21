International Yoga Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Throwback Pic In Bikini

Kareena Kapoor Khan dug out an old picture from one of her holidays in the past on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021. She stunned in a white and pink polka dot bikini by the beach as she left her hair naturally open. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Happy International Yoga Day. Free your mind." In no time, Kareena's bikini pic went viral on the internet.

Kareena shares an unseen pic on International Yoga Day 2021

Many celebs penned International Yoga Day 2021 wishes on social media. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni Kapoor, Mohanlal, Sunny Leone, Mira Kapoor, among others, shared pics and videos on Instagram. Alia dropped a video in which she performed yoga at home with her pet cat. She wrote, "Breathe for India". The song Butter by BTS played in the backdrop. Shahid's wife Mira wrote, "You don’t need to be a Yogi to do Yoga! Bring your mat and some motivation and let’s get flowing."

Meanwhile, on Father's Day, Kareena Kapoor shared yet another throwback pic with her father Randhir Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan. She went on to call them her 'Superheroes'. She had also posted an old pic and had penned a heartening wish on brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's birthday. The picture was from a family holiday in the Maldives. The actor had promised him that they will all recreate this photo very soon. Kareena was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya.

What's next for Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama Angrezi Medium in which she essayed the role of Naina, who is a cop, along with late actor Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Manu Rishi and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. She has been roped in for Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and she shot for it while she was pregnant with her second child. The release date of Laal Singh Chaddha is yet to be announced by the makers.

