International Yoga Day 2021; Malaika Arora To Sunil Shetty, Celebs Posts On Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe manually on 21 June. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, various celebrities of Bollywood took to their social media handles to celebrate the occasion. Actors like Suniel Shetty, Neetu Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, South Indian actress Anushka Shetty and Malaika Arora also celebrated International Yoga Day.

Celebrities celebrate International Yoga Day 2021

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a fitness and yoga enthusiast, the actress took to her Instagram a few days ago and announced that she along with 13 others like Mira Rajput will be going live and taking a special yoga class on the occasion of International Yoga day. The actress also posted a reel and shared how she would be celebrating International Yoga. Malaika's caption read "Tomorrow, on account of the international day of yoga, I plan to start my day with yoga and also, go to sleep after doing some yoga. What is your plan?."

2. Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also took to his Instagram on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The actor shared a photo of himself and wrote a motivational quote as he shared the picture. His caption read "Exhale the past, hold the present, breathe in the future...Happy International Yoga Day."

3. Urmila Matondkar

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Urmila Matondkar shared a throwback photo of herself doing a yoga pose. The actress accompanied the picture with a quote and wrote that Yoga was not a fad but a beautiful way of life. Urmila's caption read " "Yoga does not transform the way we see things; it transforms the person who sees.” –B.K.S. Iyengar. Yoga is not a fad..it's a deeply spiritual, beautiful way of life..The best practice that India has offered the world."

4. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor was seen celebrating International Yoga Day with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter. Neetu Kapoor shared a series of photo of the trio doing different yoga poses. The actress in her caption wrote "If there is one thing, we have learnt in this pandemic, is the importance of physical and mental well being. And working towards health goals have never been so relevant. Hence, it is no surprise, the theme of this year's, International Yoga Day 2021, is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. To celebrate Yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practised yoga, as a family - Three generations together today!".

5. Anuska Shetty

Bahubali star Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram and shared a video from one of her movies in which she could be seen doing yoga. While sharing the video the actress wrote "Yoga is essentially a practice for our soul….working through the medium of our body"

IMAGE: SUNIEL SHETTY AND MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

