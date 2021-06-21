International Yoga Day: Jacqueline Fernandez Performs Yoga With NGO Children | Watch

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is the forerunner of her latest launched initiative, YOLO (You Only Live Once) Foundation has been doing exemplary work for the people in need amid the ongoing pandemic. Spreading out hope and a message of positivity, the actress has been catering to the needs of the people and children. The actress who is into fitness and yoga took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her recent visit to Udayan Shalini foundation in Mumbai where she performed yoga with the children on International Yoga Day.

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates International Yoga Day with NGO kids

Clad in the pink Yolo t-shirts, the actress along with girls in the foundation were seen performing 'yoga and meditation breathing exercises'. Apart from this, the actress was also seen advocating the need to practice yoga and also spoke about the importance of mental well-being amid the ongoing pandemic. The yoga and Pranayama sessions were organised by YOLO Foundation and we're performed under the guidance of Vrinda while adhering to all safety norms. While captioning the pictures, Jacqueline wrote, “Happy World Yoga Day from @jf.yolofoundation had a great afternoon with the girls from the @usf_mumbai, and thank you @vrindaofficial for sharing some great yoga and meditation breathing exercises with us!! #bekind #helpothers #sharestoriesofkindness and yes you can do yoga in these amazing jeans.”

Apart from this, she even shared a video that was a compilation of all the happy memories she created with the children of the Udayan Shalini Foundation. The 35-year-old actress previously also visited another NGO to interact and play with kids, distributed food in a hospital, gave raincoats to the Mumbai and Pune Police force, interacted with the other warriors coming forward to help at such a time. Jacqueline helped serve food when YOLO Foundation joined hands with Roti Bank Foundation, fed the stray animals, all her work is leading to a lot of help to battle this pandemic.

Meanwhile, the actress has been making to the headline after rumours of her moving in with her businessman beau in a lavish Juhu property has been surfacing online. While the star is currently basking in the success of her newly-released music video of Badshah's Pani Pani song, Viral Bhayani claimed that she is all set to take the big step of living under one roof with her anonymous boyfriend who is apparently a "media baron from South India" Viral Bhayani stated that Jacqueline and her boyfriend have zeroed down to a house at a prime location in Juhu, Mumbai, that costs a whopping ₹175 crores.

IMAGE: JACQUELINEF143/Instagram

