International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut Bows Down To Lord Shiva For Giving The Gift Of Yoga

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is a fitness freak and swears by Yoga, took to her Instagram handle on Monday, June 21, to celebrate International Yoga Day 2021. The 34-year-old actor dedicated her International Yoga Day post to Lord Shiva, who is known as the first Yogi. The Queen actor shared a throwback image posing in front of the majestic Shiva Idol when she visited Isha Yoga Center in 2018. The Shiva Idol at the centre is 112 feet tall and symbolizes the 112 possibilities to attain moksha as mentioned in yogic culture and it also stands for 112 chakras in the human system.

Kangana Ranaut prays to Lord Shiva on International Yoga Day

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of her dressed in a white sari along with a sleeveless blouse and as she stood in front of the Majestic Shiva statue at the Coimbatore headquarter of Isha Foundation. In the post, the National Film Award-winning actor penned an elaborate note on Lord Shiva and wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of #internationalyogaday I want to thank and remember the one and only Guru of all Gurus, the first Yogi, the celestial being who was called Yakshroopa which also means an alien who came from else where on this planet to give humanity the gift of knowledge."

Woh Lamhe actor continued that Shiva was the one who gave us the gift of yoga, hence he is known as Adiyogi which means the first yogi. She added that he does not get enough credit for his contributions to humanity even though he continued to prevail among us through his many gifts like Yoga. She concluded, "I bow down to him and thank him for giving us the gift of Yoga through Sapt (Seven ) Rishis…. #internationalyogaday Om Namah Shivaya".

On Sunday, June 20, Kangana Ranaut shared an inspiring story of how Yoga helped her sister Rangoli who is a victim of an acid attack. She shared that a roadside romeo had thrown acid on her sister when she was hardly 21 and she had to go through 53 surgeries. Kangana said she was concerned about her mental health the most since she did not utter a word after the incident. Kangana revealed how yoga miraculously healed her sister mentally as well as physically and wrote, "She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye. Yoga is the answer to every question ( misery) you will ever have, did you give it a chance yet?"

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM