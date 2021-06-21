International Yoga Day: Madhuri Dixit Marks The Day By Performing 'Vrikshasana'; Watch

International Yoga Day has become one of the highly followed events in the last few years, as people from all over the world celebrate the day by performing various exercise routines of Yoga. Among the many film celebrities who have been sharing glimpses of their own celebrations is Madhuri Dixit. The actor has posted a short video on Instagram which shows her performing a challenging pose. She also penned a long note in the caption explaining how the poses help keeping her body in shape, while also adding a short message for her fans.

Madhuri Dixit celebrates International Day of Yoga

While most of what Dixit posts on social media is related to her work and personal life, the actor has been sharing her rare workout videos in the last few days. To mark the occasion that celebrates the art of Yoga, she has shared a peek into her own practise. Madhuri performed the pose of ‘Vrikshasana’, which shows her balancing herself on one leg as the other rests against her thigh, as she stretched her arms up with folded hands. She wrote in her caption, “It's a great pose to strengthen your legs & lower body muscles and also improve your neuromuscular coordination”.

Some of the previous videos that she has shared also feature her performing a few other difficult poses. However, she has ended her string of videos on this occasion. She concluded her message by writing, “I hope you enjoyed this special series of #Yoga with me. Create reels remix of the poses & join me. I would love to see your videos. Stay safe, fit & healthy 💪”. Her fans promptly took to the comments to heap praises on her and send their wishes on the occasion.

A few days ago, Madhuri Dixit had shared a video where she was seen performing ‘Yoga Mudra Asana’. She called this “a perfect pose” that helps in strengthening the digestive organs in the body. She had begun her series of videos by performing ‘Bhujangasana’, asking her fans to join her. The Aaja Nachle star revealed in her caption, “Yoga has always been a part of my fitness regime”.

