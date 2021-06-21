International Yoga Day: Milind Soman On Importance Of Fitness; 'bring Out The Best In You'

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, actor Milind Soman who is known to motivate people with his social media posts, spread awareness about maintaining a healthy mind and body. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where he can be seen standing on the edge of the building while he talks about taking baby steps towards fitness and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Milind asked his fans to bring together their ‘Mind, body, and spirit’ to extract the best out of each.

Milind Soman shares thoughts on fitness

While captioning the picture clicked by his wife Ankit Konwar, the 16 December actor wrote, “Happy #internationalyogaday! Mind, body, and spirit work together to bring out the best in you... Stand before you walk, walk before you run, run before you jump, jump before you stand on your head! And remember to do it all step by step, learn all things like a child, mind open, body gradually prepared.” His wife Ankita was the first one to leave a comment below the picture and wrote, “Trust the process.”

Apart from Milind, Ankita also took to Instagram and documented her yoga day fitness regime where she can be seen doing stretching exercises. “Yoga is a flow, much like life itself. We cannot rush it. It’s all about learning, breathing, and living each moment at a time. I hope you find your flow, in yoga and in life. Happy international yoga day,” she wrote. Apart from the lovely couple, several Bollywood stars have been posting motivational posts on International Yoga Day while urging fans to develop an interest in fitness, especially during the pandemic. Milind Soman who is often seen advocating the need to maintain a healthy mind and soul, previously took to his Instagram handle to tell his fans and followers to not forget the basics of working out. "Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that’s all I need", he wrote in the caption of the post. The actor noted that he would push himself to perform better each day. He wrote, "how many in 60secs? No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute." He also uploaded a video of himself doing pushups speedily.

