International Yoga Day: Neetu Kapoor Pens Importance Of 'mental Health' In Powerful Note

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and her family took International Yoga Day to a different level with their motivational posts on social media. Neetu took to Instagram and shared a picture with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara while practising several yoga asanas on the special day. Apart from sharing the pictures, Neetu Kapoor also advocated the need to maintain a healthy life amid the pandemic in the inspirational note.

Neetu Kapoor explains the importance of practising yoga

She even shared her thoughts on this years’ International Yoga Day 2021 theme which was 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family.’ She then wrote that to maintain yoga’s holistic approach, she decided to celebrate the day with three generations performing yoga together. “If there is one thing, we have learned in this pandemic, is the importance of physical and mental well-being. And working towards health goals have never been so relevant. Hence, it is no surprise, the theme of this year's, International Yoga Day 2021, is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. To celebrate Yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practiced yoga, as a family - Three generations together today! We wish you a happy world yoga day! #internationalyogaday,” she wrote.

Riddhima also shared similar pictures and videos on Instagram with the same caption as her mother. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni regularly practices yoga and often shares posts on social media. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015 after its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Several Bollywood stars are seen celebrating the day in their own style. While some were seen posting pictures of their morning routine while practising yoga, others were spotted explaining the meaning of a healthy mind and body. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor is set to make her comeback in films with her upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo that has an ensemble star cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli.

IMAGE: NEETU54/Instagram

