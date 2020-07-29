International Tiger Day: Raveena And Randeep Share Information About 'Project Tiger'

Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Raveena Tandon shared information about India's Project Tiger initiative started back in 1973 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to save the Tiger population from extinction. Randeep Hooda said, "#ProjectTiger was established in 1973 by the farsighted #indiragandhi with just 9 parks .. now we have 50 #tigerreserve ..Kudos to all involved especially the forest frontline staff and #ifs officers and #nationaltigerconservationauthority" (sic) in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon talked about the increased tiger population. She said, "India is in a leadership position in Tiger Conservation with 70% of Tigers in the World. #IndiasTigerSuccess. Gratitude to all those who persevere and toil day night with their sweat and blood to preserve this magnificent species!" (sic) in a social media post. Raveena Tandon and Randeep Hooda shared the interesting anecdotes about Tiger reserves and preservation to mark International Tiger Day, which is celebrated on July 29 every year.

Randeep Hooda and Raveena Tandon's post on International Tiger Day:

Also Read | International Tiger Day Quotes, Slogans And Messages To Share And Spread Awareness

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Talks About 'Extraction'; Says 'would Like To Do It Again And Again'

International Tiger Day is observed every year to raise awareness about tiger preservation. While the overall tiger population in the country is reportedly on the decline, however in India the tiger population has reportedly doubled. India started the Project Tiger back in the 90s to ensure that tigers get a habitat where factors that led to the depletion of tiger habitats are less.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency For Representation In West

What's next for Randeep Hooda and Raveena Tandon?

Randeep Hoda, last seen in Netflix's Extraction, will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe. The movie, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead, also features actors like Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Randeep Hooda, among others in a pivotal role. The forthcoming film is reported to be the official remake of the South Korean movie Veteran. The first look poster of the upcomer was released a few months back, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Takes Up The Initiative Of Cleaning The Versova Beach Amidst Lockdown

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in Onir's Shab, will return to the silver screen after a hiatus of three years with K. G. F: Chapter 2. The movie, starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, marks Raveena Tandon's Kanada debut. The Raveena Tandon starrer is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.