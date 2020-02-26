Interesting Trivia About Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba emerged as a super hit movie ruling over the box office. The film Simmba was the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s police universe, after Singham and Singham 2. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan as the love interest of Ranveer Singh. Here are some interesting trivia from Ranveer Singh’s starrer Simmba.

Trivia about Ranveer Singh's movie Simmba

It’s a remake

The movie Simmba was one of the most anticipated movies of the year when it released. The film starring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh was a remake of an original Telugu film Temper which featured stars like Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. The film, however, is not entirely copied from the south Indian film, som scenes are modified.

Epic climax sequence

Simmba was the first-ever film for which Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty worked together. In the film, the climax scene is when Durva Ranade (Sonu Sood) is beaten up by the duo Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn (Singham). Rohit Shetty had told the duo that they will be beaten up by Durva Ranade and they kept waiting till the end of the entire film’s shoot for the same, but eventually, things happened the other way round.

Ranveer Singh as a cop

Ranveer Singh is a versatile actor known to fit perfectly in any given role. Ever since his poster released, Ranveer Singh’s fans could not wait to see their hero as a cop. This film also marked as Ranveer’s first typical masala film.

Cameo appearances

In the film, Rohit Shetty had decided to make Ajay Devgn as Ranveer Singh’s mentor. But due to sudden changes, Ajay Devgn was given a cameo appearance. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked for many films previously. Apart from Ajay Devgn, there are many other cameo appearances in the film.

It’s a Christmas week release

Rohit Shetty’s movie Simmba was the first film of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. This film was also the first collaboration Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh. This film was special for Rohit Shetty because after his film Dilwale, which released during the Christmas week received mixed reviews, he released Simmba during the Christmas week and that was a huge success.

