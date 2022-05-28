IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh And AR Rahman To Lend Bollywood Star Power With Performances

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) successfully made their way to the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2. Now, the much-awaited final of the tournament is all set to take place on Sunday, May 29. As reported by Sportstar, a grand closing ceremony will be held before the important game, where Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman will be among the prominent entertainment personalities performing.

IPL 2022 closing ceremony details

Apart from the performances of Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman, a special tribute to India's cricket journey, marking 75 years of India's independence, will also take place. This was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly. The closing ceremony will likely be about 45 minutes long before the final match begins.

"With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show," Ganguly told Sportstar.

In addition to this, the much-awaited trailer of actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will also be released at the IPL 2022 finale. It is likely that the entire cast of the film including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya might arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the trailer release. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is gearing up to hit the big screens on August 11.

In Qualifier 2, RR's Jos Butler emerged as the top-scorer with 106 not out as the team chased down the target of 158 will 11 balls to spare. The opening batsman was declared as the Player of the Match for his performance in the knockout game. For RCB, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 wickets for 23 runs.