IPL 2022 Finals: Ranveer Singh Gives Powerful Performance On Naatu Naatu, Ghoomar & More

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gave an energetic start to the IPL 2022 closing ceremony with his power-packed dance performance. He entered the arena hoisting the flag of the Indian Premier League and kick-started the dance set with his hit number Ainvayi Ainvayi before turning Ram Leela's Ram Bhai and shaking a leg to Tattad Tattad.

Fans then saw some Bengali twists with Tune Maari Entriyaan. However, the major highlight came when Ranveer took the getup of Yash's Rocky from KGF: Chapter 2 and entered the stage with a hammer prop, to do an action sequence, which saw him defeating a few goons around him.

Further adding some Rajasthani tadka, Ranveer Singh danced to the tunes of his wife Deepika Padukone's hit number Ghoomar. Post this, some South Indian beats embraced the stadium as Ranveer perfectly did the 'Naatu Naatu' hook step, leaving fans hooting and cheering for him. He summed up the energetic set with Bajirao Mastani's Malhari.

Glimpses of Akshay Kumar seated in the stadium while enjoying Ranveer Singh's performance were also flashed on the screens. Before the performance, in a brief byte, the Bollywood actor addressed the arena and stated that he is extremely excited about the final match between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR). When asked who does he side with, Ranveer couldn't pick one at the moment. However, he declared Mumbai Indians (MI) as his favourite team, before concluding the byte.

After Ranveer Singh's power-packed performance, AR Rahman took over the stage with Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan and others.

Image: Twitter/@sithunraja