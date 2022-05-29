Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Finals: Ranveer Singh Gives Powerful Performance On Naatu Naatu, Ghoomar & More

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gave an energetic start to the IPL 2022 closing ceremony with his power-packed dance performance. Read on to know more.

Written By
Mamta Raut
IPL 2022

Image: Twitter/@sithunraja


Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gave an energetic start to the IPL 2022 closing ceremony with his power-packed dance performance. He entered the arena hoisting the flag of the Indian Premier League and kick-started the dance set with his hit number Ainvayi Ainvayi before turning Ram Leela's Ram Bhai and shaking a leg to Tattad Tattad

Fans then saw some Bengali twists with Tune Maari Entriyaan. However, the major highlight came when Ranveer took the getup of Yash's Rocky from KGF: Chapter 2 and entered the stage with a hammer prop, to do an action sequence, which saw him defeating a few goons around him. 

Further adding some Rajasthani tadka, Ranveer Singh danced to the tunes of his wife Deepika Padukone's hit number Ghoomar. Post this, some South Indian beats embraced the stadium as Ranveer perfectly did the 'Naatu Naatu' hook step, leaving fans hooting and cheering for him. He summed up the energetic set with Bajirao Mastani's Malhari

READ | Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh party in style with Rebecca Hall

Glimpses of Akshay Kumar seated in the stadium while enjoying Ranveer Singh's performance were also flashed on the screens. Before the performance, in a brief byte, the Bollywood actor addressed the arena and stated that he is extremely excited about the final match between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR). When asked who does he side with, Ranveer couldn't pick one at the moment. However, he declared Mumbai Indians (MI) as his favourite team, before concluding the byte.

READ | Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi & other celebs react to Dhanush's 1st look from 'The Gray Man'

After Ranveer Singh's power-packed performance, AR Rahman took over the stage with Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan and others.

Image: Twitter/@sithunraja

READ | Ranveer Singh sits on Deepika Padukone's lap, calls himself her 'present' in sweet video
READ | IPL 2022 final: Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman to lend Bollywood star power with performances
READ | IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: Ranveer Singh teases 2 hit tracks in quirky practice video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: IPL 2022, ranveer singh, IPL finals
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND