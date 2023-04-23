IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Blushes As Virat Kohli Blows Kisses At Her After Making Record

Anushka Sharma was in the stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru supporting her husband Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore in their match against Rajasthan Royals. The match could be anyone's but a couple of wickets in quick succession, turned the tide a bit in favour of RCB. Virat caught out two of RR's batsmen and after dismissing Yashaswi Jaiswal, he turned towards the crowd and blew kisses at his wife Anushka.

The loving gesture has gone viral on social media, like many of Virushka's moments from their lives. The photos and videos are being showered with affection online. Devdutt Padikkal, playing for Rajasthan Royals was dismissed first as David Willy's bowled. The batsman was caught by Kohli, marking his 100th catch in IPL. Next, Kohli caught out Yashaswi Jaiswal on Harshal Patel's bowling. After this dismissal, Kohli looked back in the stands and blew kisses at Anushka as she jumped with excitement.

Anushka Sharma in stands and a flying kiss celebration from Virat Kohli. The moments 🥹❤️#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/JRWubqmfpp — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 23, 2023

Earlier, as RCB batted first, Virat Kohli was out for a duck on the first ball of the match, which left RCB fans and Anushka Sharma disheartened. The Bollywood actress went numb in the stands and her reaction was circulated widely on social media. The couple also spent some time with family and friends in Bengaluru ahead of the match on Sunday.

Anushka Sharma's Bengaluru diaries

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent time together with their respective families. The couple dined at a local restaurant in Bengaluru on the occasion of Eid and clicked photos with the hotel staff. Not just the couple, they were accompanied by their respective family members on this outing. Like always, pictures of the couple posing with the fans and the restaurant staff have gone viral on social media.