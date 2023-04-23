IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Breaks Into Bollywood Step As Kohli Celebrates RCB's Win Over RR

Anushka Sharma underwent an array of emotions at the RCB vs RR match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat and RCB played against RR and won the match in a nail-biting contest. Virat had a bad day with the bat, getting out for a duck on the first ball of the match. However, luck favoured his team and they won the match.

Anushka was in the crowd supporting her husband and his team. After they won the match, the actress broke into a Bollywood step. She was seen celebrating RCB's win in the crowd. For the outing, she was dressed in an oversized black shirt with white stripes. She also wore a cap, seemingly immersing herself in the cricket spirit.

After RCB won the match, Virat had a euphoric reaction. He shouted with aggression and celebrated with his team. Anushka Sharma, in the stands, broke into a dance step. Her reaction to RCB's win against RR has gone viral on social media, with fans loving her quick dance move, honouring her Bollywood roots.

Virat makes personal record in IPL

Even though Virat Kohli did not have a good day with the bat, he made a personal record by becoming the only RCB player to have 100 catches in the domestic cricket league. After he took his 100th catch, he turned to the stands and blew kisses to his wife. This gesture has also gone virat on social medi, with Virushka fans loving the couple's lovey-dovey moments during the match.

Virat Kohli gave flying kiss to Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/I5ltIvYkT1 — Kevin (@imkevin149) April 23, 2023

Anushka Sharma's Bengaluru diaries

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent time together with their respective families. The couple dined at a local restaurant in Bengaluru on the occasion of Eid and clicked photos with the hotel staff. Not just the couple, they were accompanied by their respective family members on this outing. Like always, pictures of the couple posing with the fans and the restaurant staff have gone viral on social media.