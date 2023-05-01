IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Enjoys RCB Vs LSG Match On Birthday, Roots For Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma was in the stands at the latest IPL 2023 match in Ekana Sports City stadium in Lucknow. She rooted for her husband Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore, who played against the Lucknow Super Giants in their home ground. Virat scored 31 runs, batting first as RCB put up a total of 126 runs.

One of the fan pages shared images of Anushka Sharma from the stands. She enjoyed the match to the fullest. On her birthday, she watched the live match in Lucknow and rooted for her husband and his team. Photos of Anushka from the stands went viral on social media in no time. It showed her going through a roller-coaster of emotions.

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli at his games

Throughout IPL 2023, Anushka Sharma extended her support to cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. At the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match on April 24, Anushka was at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. When Virat made a personal record of becoming the first member of the RCB squad to reach the milestone of 100 catches, he blew kisses at his wife, who was in the stands, rooting for him.



Moreover, Anushka and Virat also spent some quality time together with their families in Bengaluru. They enjoyed dinner together at a local restaurant and clicked pictures with the hotel staff on the occasion of Eid. Later, as they exited, they were mobbed by the fans. On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress, which will release digitally this year.