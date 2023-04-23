IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Numb After Kohli's Dismissal On First Ball Of RCB Vs RR Match

Virat Kohli was dismissed on the first ball of the on-going IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. His wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands to root for her husband and his team, was left numb after Virat was bowled out by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult as the match began. The Bollywood actress' reaction to Kohli's dismissal has gone viral on social media.

It was not an expected start to the match as Kohli was dismissed on the very first ball. Anushka, who arrived at the match in a black shirt with white stripes and denims with her hair tied in a ponytail, was disheartened after Kohli's dismissal. When the Indian batsman walked back to the pavilion with his head bowed down, the stadium went silent since the match was played on RCB's home ground in Bengaluru.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spend quality time in Bengaluru

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent time together with their respective families. The couple dined at a local restaurant in Bengaluru on the occasion of Eid and clicked photos with the hotel staff. Not just Anushka and Virat, they were accompanied by their respective family members on this outing. Like always, pictures of the couple posing with the fans and the restaurant staff have gone viral on social media.

Separately, Anushka also shared images from the outing in her Instagram stories, in which she and her and husband Virat Kohli posed with their family members and friends. The couple enjoyed South Indian delicacies at the eatery. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is all set for her acting comeback. Her film Chakda Xpress will be released on OTT this year. An announcement on the release date can be expected in the coming time.