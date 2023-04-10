IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan Hail KKR Batsman Rinku Singh's 5 Consecutive Sixes

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a win against Gujarat Titans on April 9 in Indian Premier League 2023. The team's star player Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes, one of the greatest last-over victories in the history of IPL.

After his incredible innings, several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Suhana Khan, Aly Goni, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor among others took to their respective social media handles and hailed the cricketer for his "miraculous' 5 successive sixes.

Celebrities hail Rinku Singh for his performance

After the match, Ranveer Singh took to social media and shared his excitement about Rinku Singh's performance. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?! #IPLonStar #GTvsKKR @KKRiders #rinkusingh."

Suhana Khan also took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of the batsman. Lauding his performance, she wrote, "Unreal."

Ananya Panday shared a photo of the Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman and dropped hand-raising emoticons.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a video wherein KKR's captain can be seen running towards Rinku and hugging him after his incredible knock. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Next level @rinkukumar12 . Unbelievable."

Shanaya Kapoor reposted a post from CricTracker which gave a breakout of Rinku's runs in the last seven balls.

Television actor Aly Goni couldn't contain his excitement after the knock. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Omg what just happened. Rinku Singh you beauty...Goosebumps."

He also shared a series of glimpses from the match on his Instagram story and wrote, "@rinkukumae12 never disappoint you. what a player. my god. This unbelievable omg 66666 @rinkukumar12 #goosebumps I swear."



Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans made 204/4 in the 20-over game. In the last over of the match, 29 runs were needed and Rinku smashed left-arm bowler Yash Dayal for five sixes to seal an unprecedented win.