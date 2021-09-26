IPS Officer Points Out Mistake In Akshay Kumar's Pic With Sooryavanshi Cast, Actor Reponds

With the release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi slated for Diwali this year, his fans can't keep calm. The cop drama, starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in the lead role will soon hit the theatres. As we know Rohit Shetty’s movies on cop drama work really well on the silver screen, they are filled with patriotism and respect for the police force, as was seen in his movies-- Singham & Singham Returns and also in the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba.

IPS Officer points out a mistake in Akshay Kumar's BTS pic with Sooryavanshi cast

However, it is not as easy to be a police officer as depicted in the movies. Suggesting the same, an IPS officer pointed out a mistake to Akshay Kumar on Twitter. It was a picture of Kumer with the star cast of Sooryavanshi. Soon after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his decision to re-open cinema theatres from October 22, the Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty announced the Diwali release date for the film. Akshay Kumar also tweeted the news with a behind the scene picture of the movie, in which he, along with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh can be seen in the picture. But the picture didn’t suit the police premises, as pointed out by a serving police officer.



Special DGP RK Vig, an IPS officer of 1988 batch, commented on the picture tweeted by Akshay Kumar, and highlighted that Ranveer Singh playing the role of an inspector was sitting, while senior officers-- Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn were standing in the picture, and he objected that this is not how it happens in real life.

He wrote, “Inspector Saheb is sitting and SP Saheb is standing, it doesn't happen like this, janaab.”



Akshay Kumar responded to this tweet, and clarified, that this was a behind-the-scenes picture, however on shoot they followed the police decorum completely. He responded, “Well this is a Behind the Scenes photo. For us artists, as soon as the camera is turned on, it is back to protocol. Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it.”

जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस 😊

Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021



More about Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is a Hindi action film that has been in the news since it was announced. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will see Akshay Kumar as an Anti-Terrorism Squad Chief opposite Katrina Kaif as the duo takes on the lead roles in the film. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Javed Jaffrey and other stars, the trailer promises fans an action-packed adventure.

Image: Twitter/ @Akshay Kumar