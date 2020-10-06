Ira Khan Asks Fans To 'guess What' She's Up To As She Shows Off Her 'new Skill'

Ira Khan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her as she showed off her new skill. She was candidly captured while she was busy making a tattoo. Ira Khan was seen indulged in inking her hand with a tattoo machine. She was spotted taking all precautions amid the pandemic as she wore gloves and a mask in the picture. Ira Khan was seen keeping it casual with her outfit with a green dye print t-shirt.

She paired her t-shirt with black wide-leg bottoms. Her pants were complemented with a white print on one thigh. Ira Khan completed her look with a watch, high ponytail and blue striped flip flops. She posted the picture with the caption, “What? ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤¯ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜Š”. Ira Khan also added interesting hashtags with her picture as she wrote, “Guess what, first time and new skill”. Take a look at Ira Khan’s Instagram post.

Fans in huge numbers appreciated Ira Khan's picture by dropping several heart emoticons and love-filled comments. Several users asked her to show her tattoo and also questioned if she is painting her own tattoo. One of the users commented, "Are you drawing your own tattoo what is it showwwww". Take a look.

Ira Khan shares picture enjoying a sunset view

In the recent past, Ira Khan shared a silhouette picture of her enjoying the sunset. In the picture, she is seen sitting in a relaxed mood near a window with a view of the sunset outside. It is a candid picture where she is seen talking on the phone while she sips on a beverage. Take a look at Ira Khan's Instagram picture.

Ira Khan talks about working in peace

Earlier, Ira Khan shared a relatable post wherein she was all praises for working in a quiet place with a peaceful vibe. She shared a bunch of pictures where she was seen sitting on a couch indulged in her work. Her cup of coffee was kept beside her on a chair. Dressed in a white top and orange bottoms, Ira Khan talked about the bliss of working in peace.

She wrote, "There's something amazing about working in the peace and quite of places even slightly away from civilization. Time slows, your anxiety clear and you can finally breathe. And think. Whether you're planning your day or trying to solve world hunger. Give yourself some time." Take a look at Ira Khan's Instagram post.

