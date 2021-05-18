Ira Khan Asks 'what Are These Gendered Nouns' As Netizen Calls Her 'Aamir Khan's Son'

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who is spending her lockdown with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, recently interacted with her fans during a Q&A session on Instagram. One of the users called her "Aamir Khan's son" which triggered her to respond. Replying to the user, Ira objected to the use of "gendered nouns" like son and daughter. Ira is quite active on social media where she is often seen discussing mental health problems with her fans while trying to solve a few through her own past experiences and struggles to overcome them.

Ir Khan's reply to Instagram user who calls her Aamir Khan's son

Ira who felt quite bored while sitting at home shared her picture on Instagram Stories and asked her followers, "I am not quite sure what to do with myself. You?" An Instagram user then wrote to her saying, "Aapto Aamir Khan sir ki son ho na (Aren't you Aamir Khan sir's son)?" Ira was quick to respond with, "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?" Apart from this, she answered several other questions where one of the users asked whether she knows how to speak Marathi. The user asked the question in the regional language to which Ira replied that she does not know how to speak, but she can definitely understand it.

Ira has no intentions to follow in the footsteps of her father and pursue her career in acting. The 24-year-old who made her directorial debut with Euripedes’ Medea in 2019, opened up about her aspirations to Hindustan Times and shared that she has no inclination towards acting. Ira confessed that she has always been more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than being in front of it. She jokingly said that she has no interest to act except if it were in an action film so that she can get to learn some cool stunts.

