Ira Khan Clarifies On Pronunciation Of Her Name, Uses Hashtag 'Enough Is Enough'

Ira Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to clarify that the pronunciation of her name is not 'E-Ra' but it actually is 'EYE-RA'. Ira shared a video and used the hashtag 'Enough is Enough' along.

In the video, Ira says, "My friends are teasing me because everyone is calling 'Ira'. My name is 'Eye-ra'. And if anyone calls me Ira, they have to put Rs 5000 in the swear jar and at the end of every month or year, I will donate that money. Everyone including news, press, my name is EYE-RA." [sic] READ | Ira Khan goes down on one knee to give flowers, but not to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee couldn't stop laughing watching the video and dropped a comment saying, "See me soon" with a heart emoji.

Ira Khan's take on mental health

Since October 2020, Ira Khan has shared many videos about her mental health battle. In her first video, which was shared on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2020, she had said, "I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better".

Meanwhile, in her previous video post about the same, Khan talked about being subjected to insensitive questions about her privilege, being sexually abused at the age of 14, and struggling with depression at her cousin's wedding. Ira had said that communicating with her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta helped her get out of the situation that she was engulfed in. She had also added that Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's divorce had no role to play in 'traumatising' her.