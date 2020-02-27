Ira Khan's Contemporary Photographs Break Beauty Stereotypes

Post her first theatre production titled Medea, Ira Khan turned model for a photoshoot. The popular star kid recently shared some pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot. While Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor have chosen to pursue a career in acting, Ira Khan seems to have taken an entirely different route. Here are some of Ira Khan's contemporary photography that many fans have fallen in love with.

Ira Khan's contemporary photography

Ira Khan has shared a few really quirky and bold pictures on her Instagram that have gained quite some attention. In the picture, Ira Khan and can be seen flaunting some of the contemporary fashion trends that comprise metallics and bright funky colours too. Check out the pictures:

In the very first picture, Ira Khan can be seen sporting an ombre golden lip colour and some wonderfully un-curtailed eye makeup while she poses for the camera. In the next picture, Ira Khan can be seen with another model sporting purple costumes with louder makeup as they pose with neon coloured garbage bags.

The pictures even get wilder and more contemporary. Ira Khan is seen opting for black costumes and the makeup she is wearing is giving some gothic vibes. She also opted for some quirky hand accessories.

On the professional front, Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan made her debut as a director and helmed Euripides' Medea in the last quarter of 2019. Popular cricketer, Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech played a lead role in the play. The play depicts the Greek tragedy of Medea, written by Euripides.

