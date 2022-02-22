Ira Khan Drops Old Pic With Dad Aamir, Beau Nupur Shikhare As She Misses 'sweater Weather'

Ira Khan often treats fans with pictures featuring her father, superstar Aamir Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, as the trio enjoys various outings together. Digging the archives, Ira shared a picture with her two favourite men from their Christmas celebrations last year, showcasing everyone in frame clad in adorable matching nightsuits.

She also quipped that she misses 'sweater weather' and added hashtags like 'winter, don’t go, Mumbai heat' among others. Netizens flocked to the comments section, dropping compliments on the 'beautiful family'. For the unversed, Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan drops a cute throwback picture with Aamir Khan, beau Nupur Shikhare

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 22, Ira shared the glimpse, where the trio can be seen clad in matching striped pyjamas and shirts as they pose together with a telescope. In the caption, she wrote, "Bring back sweater weather

And Christmas is always welcome." Take a look.

While many netizens gushed over Aamir's cute expression, others took note of how beautiful their family looked. One user mentioned, "beautiful family my most favourite actor sir Aamir khan you are my ideal", while another quipped," the most important moments, are those that one spends happily and with the beings that one loves the most".

Glimpses of Ira and Nupur's beautiful relationship are often exhibited by the former via Instagram. On the occasion of Valentine's Day earlier this month, Ira shared a snuggled up picture of the couple and wrote, "Couples who afternoon-nap together, stay together. Happy Valentine's Day. Wishing you all safe, comfortable, trusting, content, heart-filling love".

What's next on Aamir Khan's work front?

The 3 Idiots star will be seen in the Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which also stars Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal roles has been inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha will now come out on August 11, 2022. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the music of the movie is given by composer Pritam.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KHAN.IRA)