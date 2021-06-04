Ira Khan Gets Her First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Take A Look At The Picture

The COVID-19 vaccination drives are in full swing throughout the country, with everyone on social media talking about it and letting their followers know when they get their jabs. Following suit, Ira Khan took to her Instagram on Friday to let her gram-fam know that she is getting her first shot today and some other details. Scroll further to take a look at the picture and what she has to say.

Ira Khan gets her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine; check out here

Khan took to her Instagram on the morning 0f June 4, 2021, and shared a selfie of herself. She was wearing a denim jacket over a grey T-shirt with her hair in a ponytail. The 21-year-old added a printed mask to her casual outfit for the vaccine run.

She added the caption, “Getting my COVID shot” atop the picture. Ira further mentioned that she was afraid to get the injection and simply added ‘Scared’ under the picture, along with her other caption. Take a look at the picture here.

Ira has been quite vocal about her struggles with mental health and also started a virtual podcast a while ago, where she spoke about how she dealt with depression and how to help those who you might know are having a hard time with their mental health. In a recent post on her feed on May 26, 2021, Ira announced that she has started the Agatsu Foundation which will help people with a list of their problems. She shared that on her 21st birthday, she got a tattoo that read, “If we won’t, who will” and owing to that, she is embarking on this journey.

The word Agatsu stands for self-victory and the foundation aims to reach out to those who are seeking help and trying to overcome their issues. The description of Agatsu Foundation reads, “Our aim is to be that organisation, someone who takes this wild ride with you”. Further read, “We call ourselves Agatsu, it means self-victory. Not the kind of victory that asks you to conquer yourself, the kind that is subtler, more sustainable - some control over your wellbeing”.

