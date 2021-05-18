Ira Khan Gives Netizens Some Suggestions On How To Spend Time During The Lockdown

Ira Khan, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram on May 18, 2021, to interact with netizens in a Q&A session. During the session, Ira went on to answer many questions asked by netizens. Among the many questions and answers, Ira gave some suggestions on how to pass time during the lockdown.

A peek into Ira Khan's Q&A session with fans

When one of the fans asked her what to do in lockdown, Ira replied with some suggestions while revealing what she does to pass her time. She told her fans to paint nails, drink coffee. She also said to be a "kebab mein hadi when others work". Take a look at the post below.

During the interactive session, one of the netizens addressed her as "Aamir Khan's son". Ira said she is his daughter and added that she does have a problem with gender-defining terms. She asked, "What are these gendered nouns?" Take a look at Ira Khan's Instagram story below:

On May 8, 2021, Ira Khan turned 23 years old and shared a video of her birthday celebration on her Instagram story a few days after it happened. Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and a friend are seen in the video eating the cakes she received for her birthday. She captioned the video, "Too many cakes, so the celebration continues". Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur also took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of her and penned a sweet birthday message. Along with the childhood photo, he also shared a recent photo of her playing with a stray dog. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from hosting sessions on her social media handle, Ira's videos about dealing with mental health concerns are frequently trending. Khan stated that she has been suffering from depression for almost four years on World Mental Health Day, last year. She discussed the burnouts she is facing while recovering from depression in her most recent video for the same. She had written in the title of her video, "My goal is to lessen the number and severity of my burnouts. I don't have to alter my entire personality or way of life ".

